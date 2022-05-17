Travelodge has revealed Britain's hidden treasures we should all visit this summer.

The hotel chain has been gearing up for the better weather by slashing the prices of its rooms and rounding up the best (and overlooked) spots you can visit on your next staycation.

"Discover what makes Britain great with our collection of hidden treasures," Travelodge said.

The hotel company continued: "Whether you're looking for a seaside escape or a slice of culture, we've uncovered secret spots for you to enjoy without travelling too far or spending a fortune!"

Five of Britain's Hidden treasures

Here are five of Britain's hidden treasures, as noted by Travelodge, to help inspire your next getaway.

1. Durdle Door, Dorset

Described as "Dorset's most photographed and iconic landmarks", Durdle Door should be on your must-visit list.

It is part of the Jurassic Coast World Heritage Site, this beauty spot was created when the sea pierced through the Portland limestone around 10,000 years ago.

You can now access it via the South West Coast Path which it is a 15-minute walk down to the beach.

Follow the natural cliff path or the steps to Man O'War beach, you'll be able to see the tilted Purbeck Beds.

You and the family can enjoy everything from rock-pooling and walking to coasteering and photography.

2. Minack Theatre, Porthcurno

You'll be forgiven for thinking that this stunning spot is somewhere in Greece, when it is in fact in Cornwall.

With a breathtaking panoramic view of Porthcurno Bay, this world-famous and unique theatre puts on a complete programme of events.

Youll find something to suit everyone from drama and musicals to opera and comedy acts.

You can also explore the exhibition centre and look around the glorious sub-tropical gardens for exotic plant life.

3. Blankeney Point, Norfolk

Take yourself to the charming coastal village of Blakeney which is one of the most enchanting on the North Norfolk Coast.

It is located atop a small hill leading down to a harbour, it has no shortage of pretty flint cottages, shops, cafes, restaurants and pubs to discover.

The Nature Reserve is also a world-renowned breeding site for sea birds and is home to a colony of Common and Grey seals that live there year-round and

Hop on one of their ferry boat trips that leave from Morston Quay and see for yourself!

4. St Ives, Cornwall

It's hard not to see St Ives as the dazzling jewel in Cornwall's crown.

This picturesque fishing harbour and seaside town is the ultimate staycation destination with its sandy beaches and abundance of character.

In fact, Porthmeor beach is one of the most popular surfing beaches in West Cornwall so if you're looking to hit the waves this summer, now's your chance!

Porthgwidden is also tucked away from all the hustle and bustle with beach huts available and is an ideal spot for swimming.

5. The Shambles, York

One of the best-preserved medieval streets in Europe, the Shambles is arguable York's most well-loved and iconic landmark.

Believed to be the inspiration behind Harry Potter's Diagon Alley, wander the cobbled lanes and feel transported back in time and to your favourite scenes.

The narrow street was originally lined with butchers, with each shop specialising in different meat.

While it still has a butcher, the rest is now filled with a bright mix of primarily independent retailers, cheerful cafés, quirky boutiques and even a coin and stamp dealer.

