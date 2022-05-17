TV personality Vicky Pattison has launched a brand new and exclusive bridal jewellery collection with Abbott Lyon.

The collection offers the perfect accessories to compliment every step of a bride’s wedding journey.

The Bridal collection features a range of stunning products which are perfect for gifting or even treating yourself.

Reality star, presenter, author and TV personality Vicky Pattison is a household name across the UK, and recently announced her engagement to Ercan Ramadan.

Since being crowned Queen of the Jungle in the 2015 series of ITV’s ‘I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here’, Vicky has gone from strength to strength.

(Abbott Lyon)

With an army of loyal fans who love her for her dressed-up glam as much as for her down-to-earth real talk, she has an engaged following of over 5 million people on Instagram alone.

The bespoke range consists of over 30 pieces, including The Signature Pearl Name Necklace (£89.00), Tie The Knot Ring (£49.00), and Custom Initial Pearl Choker (£89.00), with pieces in the collection starting from just £25.00

All styles in the collection can be fully personalised, with the option to add a customised gift box for that extra special and individual touch.

Abbott Lyon said of the new range: “We’re thrilled to be partnering with Vicky on this incredibly personal and touching campaign to launch our new Bridal collection! She is a joy to be around, and along with the rest of the nation we’ve been hooked on following her romantic journey, and her love story with her own self, over the years.

“She’s always been such a loyal customer and supporter of Abbott Lyon, so now she’s found her happy ever after, it felt like the perfect time to celebrate her engagement to Ercan by launching a bridal collection with her. We’re looking forward to supporting her throughout her wedding journey and can’t wait to see how our customers style the new collection and gift those special people in their lives.”

Vicky Pattison said: “It was such a beautiful day and setting for the Abbott Lyon shoot and it made me so excited for my very own big day! Ercan and I couldn’t be happier. We’re extremely lucky and it really is like living a real life fairytale. We are so excited for our next chapter!”

You can shop the full Vicky Pattison collection on the Abbott Lyon website here.