Father's Day is quickly approaching and that means the time to plan and buy a present is running out.
But before you rush out hunting down a perfect gift, it's probably best to know the exact date for Father's Day as it changes each year and can catch you out.
And if you were wondering the day changes every year, well it's simply because it's always held on the third Sunday in June meaning the exact date has to change.
Plus, unlike Mother's Day where the UK was the first country behind to acknowledge the day, we actually followed America in their celebration of Fathers Day.
When is Father's Day 2022 in the UK?
This year Father's Day falls on Sunday, June 19, when families celebrate fathers, grandfathers, and other paternal figures in our lives.
The day originated from a tragic story, as it was created to mark the deaths of over 300 men in West Virginia after a mining accident.
But it has since become a day to celebrate and show thanks to the father figures in life.
