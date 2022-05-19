A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

COREY GILCHRIST, 19, of Skirrid Pitch Close, Llanvihangel Crucorney, near Abergavenny, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on Hereford Road on October 27, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £199 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

MCKENZIE JENKINS, 19, of Neyland Path, Fairwater, Cwmbran, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after she admitted being drunk and disorderly on Cambrian Road, Newport, on November 28, 2021.

She was ordered to pay £197 in costs and a surcharge.

ALISHA JONES, 19, of Saron Place, Ebbw Vale, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Beaufort Terrace on October 30, 2021.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

JACK MICHAEL BASS, 26, of Gwent Terrace, Nantyglo, was banned from driving for 16 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 58 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Big Lane, Beaufort, Ebbw Vale, on March 11.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

KIRSTY MORRIS, 23, of Queen’s Road, Elliots Town, New Tredegar, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Gordon Road, Blackwood, on November 19, 2021.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

TAMIA MILLER, 25, of Dunbar Close, Pontprennau, Cardiff, was ordered to pay £270 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving on Henllys Way, Coed Eva, when she was using a hand-held mobile telephone on November 3, 2021.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

MATTHEW TIMOTHEY HAYES, 34, of Roman Way, Caerleon, Newport, was jailed for 16 weeks after he pleaded guilty to two counts of assault by beating and one count of using violence for the purpose of securing entry into premises in Pontypool on April 11.

He was made the subject of a three-year restraining order not to contact his victim and he must pay £413 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.

BILLY MARSHALL, 53, of Kitchener Street, Pontnewynydd, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £900 in a fine, compensation and costs after he was found guilty following a trial of assault by beating on April 17, 2021.

KEVIN JOHN BRINKWORTH, 40, of Magnolia Close, Bulwark, Chepstow, was ordered to pay £199 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted stalking between September 26, 2021 and October 11, 2021.

He was made the subject of a 12-month restraining order not to contact his victim.

TARIQ AHMED, 55, of Commercial Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

IAN PRICE, 42, of St Davids Crescent, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ALAN TABB, 61, of Hale Wood, Bayfield, Chepstow, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.