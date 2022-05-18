A TOY shop and a board games cafe are among the new businesses set to open in Cwmbran Centre in the coming weeks.

The owner of the shopping centre has announced the arrival of four "new and exciting" retailers, all of which have signed lease terms.

Work is currently under way to fit out the new stores, which will be "ready to open to the public in the next few weeks", according to LCP, the firm which took over Cwmbran Centre earlier in the year.

The new shops have been confirmed as Geek Retreat, H&T Pawnbrokers, USA Toys Ltd, and Star Sports Bet.

Their arrival will boost Cwmbran town centre after the disappointing news the House of Fraser department store will close next month.

Nathan Dummett, the owner and director of Geek Retreat - which also opened a store in Newport this spring - said the Cwmbran shop will offer food and drinks alongside trading card games, board games and collectibles.

“It will be like a café where people can come in grab a free to play board game and sit down with a coffee,” he said.

"We’ll also run organised play events for trading card games and Dungeons and Dragons. I thought Cwmbran Centre needed a place like Geek Retreat where a community could get together and share interests also because it always seems to be busy and thought it would be a great business opportunity.”

Mr Drummett has agreed a 10-year lease for the store at 15 North Walk, and hopes to open the shop in June.

General view of Cwmbran Centre. Picture: via Barques

H&T Pawnbrokers is opening at 13 The Parade, after agreeing a 10-year lease. The retailer, which offers pawnbroking loans, buys gold, offers travel money and sells pre-owned jewellery and watches, is to open at the end of the month and has created four local jobs.

USA Toys Ltd will open at 12 The Parade, after signing a five-year lease, while Bookmaker Star Sports will open its newest shop at 6 Gwent Square and has signed a 10-year lease.

The arrival of the four new stores has been hailed as a success by Cwmbran Centre owners LCP.

“After taking ownership of the centre earlier this year, we said we would work hard to attract new tenants," said Adam Martin, the firm's director and head of the Bristol office.

“To have four occupiers sign simultaneously demonstrates our commitment to making sure our retail centres work for the local communities who want to have access to a wide range of services.

"Cwmbran Centre is a prime shopping destination in the area and we’re keen to bring in new names, whether they are established high street favourites or local entrepreneurs.”