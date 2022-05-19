ARREST warrants are currently outstanding for three people in Gwent.

Nicolae Munteanu, 31, of Phillip Street in Newport, is wanted for an alleged drug driving offence.

On December 1, 2021, Munteanu allegedly drove a car in Frederick Street in Newport while having a controlled substance in their blood.

Munteanu allegedly had both benzoylecgonine and cocaine in his blood - benzoylecgonine is the main metabolite of cocaine.

They are accused of having 707 micrograms of benzoylecgonine in their blood, which is 14 times more than the specified limit of 50 micrograms, as well as 37 micrograms of cocaine.

A warrant for Munteanu's arrest without bail has been issued as the alleged offence could result in jail time.

Leon Coker, 31, of Commercial Street in Aberbargoed, Caerphilly County Borough, is accused of driving while disqualified.

Coker allegedly drove on Hanbury Road in Caerphilly on March 11, 2022.

At that time, he was disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence.

As the offence could result in imprisonment, a warrant for Coker's arrest without bail has been issued.

Christopher Frank Morris, 42, of Kelvin Gardens, Hamilton, South Lanarkshire, allegedly drove in Machen whilst unfit through drugs.

Morris is accused of driving on the A468 in Machen on December 9, 2021, despite being unfit to drive because of drugs.

Despite living in Scotland, a warrant has been issued for his arrest without bail by Cwmbran Magistrates' Court.