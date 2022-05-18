THE number of nurses and midwives registered to work in Wales has increased – but the number leaving the profession has also risen.

Figures revealed by the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) show there were more than 36,000 nurses and 1,800 midwives registered to practice in Wales as of March 31 this year – up 822 compared with a year earlier.

But the number of people in Wales leaving the NMC register was also up, from 1,243 in the 2020-21 financial year, to 1,401 this year – a rise of 13 per cent.

Of those who left the register, 35 per cent said the Covid-19 pandemic had influenced their decision, while 18 per cent cited “too much pressure” as one of their top three reasons.

NMC executive director of professional practice and lead director for Wales Professor Geraldine Walters said “We’re pleased to see an increase in the number of registered nursing and midwifery professionals in Wales, and a rise in people joining the register for the first time.

“But it’s also important to note the increase in people leaving the register compared to las year, which is something we’re seeing in all four countries of the UK.

Many people said the pandemic and pressure were factors, which need to be considered in workforce retention plans.

“I hope our data will help support long-term sustainable workforce planning in health and care services in Wales, for the benefit of our professionals and the public we all serve.”

