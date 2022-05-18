POLICE have raided a cannabis factory in Barry where 800 plants were growing.

One arrest was made following the operation at an undisclosed address in the town this week.

On Twitter, South Wales Police Vale of Glamorgan reported: “Cannabis factory located in Barry by #BarryNPT.

"Approx 800 plants recovered. 1 male in custody.

"Serious dent in organised crime.”