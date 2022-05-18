THREE more coronavirus-related deaths have been reported across Wales - but none of them were in the Gwent area.
The latest Public Health Wales figures also show there have been another 71 Covid cases reported nationwide, including 14 in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area, covering Gwent.
Those figures cover a 24-hour period from 9am on Monday to 9am on Tuesday.
Covid cases have been reported in nearly every part of Wales - apart from Flintshire - but the amount of testing has decreased substantially since the nationwide programme for Covid testing was dismantled a few weeks ago.
Public Health Wales has also confirmed changes to the way it reports the nation's Covid figures, starting next Thursday (May 26).
There will no longer be daily updates, as the organisation instead moves to weekly figures that focus on "broader" trends in hospitalisations and deaths, rather than community-based testing figures.
There'll also be data that tracks variants of Covid.
Daily national updates will still appear on the Public Health Wales social media channels.
Here's where the new cases have been recorded by local authority:
- Blaenau Gwent: 1
- Caerphilly: 2
- Monmouthshire: 5
- Newport: 5
- Torfaen: 1
- Anglesey: 4
- Conwy: 5
- Denbighshire: 1
- Flintshire: 0
- Gwynedd: 4
- Wrexham: 5
- Cardiff: 10
- Vale of Glamorgan: 2
- Bridgend: 2
- Merthyr Tydfil: 1
- Rhondda Cynon Taf: 5
- Carmarthenshire: 3
- Ceredigion: 2
- Pembrokeshire: 1
- Powys: 5
- Neath Port Talbot: 3
- Swansea: 3
- Unknown location: 1
- Resident outside Wales: 0
