A NEW food and drink festival is coming to Cwmbran Stadium at the end of the month.

Green Top Events will be putting on their first ever festival on Saturday, May 28, at the recently reopened stadium.

The event, which is free to attend and will not require a ticket, will last from 10am until 7pm.

The festival will be based around a traditional market, which is what Newport-based company Green Top Events are known for primarily as they have recently started markets in Newport and in Usk.

As expected in a food and drink festival, there will be a food quarter with street food vendors and a bar area as well as a shopping area for gifts.

Also included is an entertainment area which will feature local musicians, entertainers and rides.

A spokeswoman for Green Top said: "We have chosen Cwmbran Stadium because the centre are working closely with us and we want to help the stadium develop as it has been used for a vax centre for the past two years and has recently just opened back up.

"We expect the festival to be a fun-filled day for all."

Green Top will organising festivals for later in the year, with events planned in Bridgend on August 20, ICC Newport on August 27 and 28 and at Chepstow Racecourse on September 24 and 25.