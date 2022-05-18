M&S has launched a new homeware collection in an exciting collaboration with the timeless British brand Fired Earth.

The stunning collection is a carefully curated edit of textile designs that feature iconic prints and Fired Earth's signature colours.

Working closely with the stylish home-décor company, M&S' in-house design team has taken these iconic shades and created an exclusive homeware range that we desperately need in our homes.

“We’re delighted to be bringing these two heritage British brands together through this exciting collaboration," Karen Thomas, M&S’ Head of Design, Home, said.

M&S launches homeware collection with Fired Earth . Credit: M&S

M&S launches collaboration with Fired Earth in new homeware range

Ms Thomas contained: "Myself and the M&S in-house design team have loved working with Fired Earth to rework some of their most iconic tile designs and beloved colour stories, resulting in a beautiful collection we know our customers are going to love for years to come.”

Looking at Fired Earth’s vast design library, M&S took inspiration from two of its most popular hand-made collections leading to a beautiful interpretation of its Paris and Marrakech ranges.

Shoppers will be able to see the inspiration from Fired Earth's Paris collection which is "a delicate yet decadent edit".

The range maintains the effortless and elegant style of Parisian décor in modern and timeless shades of blue and sage.

Meanwhile, the Marrakech edit is "inspired by the rich spices of a souk and influenced by traditional Moroccan pattern," M&S explained.

The collection features more muted and earth shades that will add a classic lift of colour and texture with its traditional designs to your home.

Here's how you can get your hands on the luxurious bedding, cushions and towels from the collection.

M&S cushions in new Fired Earth homeware collection

M&S x Fired Earth Sofia (left) and Bolster (right) cushions. Credit: M&S

M&S X Fired Earth Marrackech Collection Sofia Cushion is available in three colours - Malm, Under the Waves and Pompeiian Red.

The earthy fabric and embroidered cushion can be yours for £35 each via the M&S website.

Meanwhile, the M&S X Fired Earth Paris Collection Bolster Cushion comes in two shades - Malm, Under the Waves and will lift any living space.

Pick up your elegant cushion for £35 via the M&S website.

M&S towels in new Fired Earth homeware collection

M&S towels in new Fired Earth homeware collection. Credit:M&S

M&S X Fired Earth Marrakech Collection Towel comes in a stunning Pompeiian Red and Malm and will add a touch of luxury to any bathroom.

The gorgeous towel range can be purchased in three sizes: hand towel, bath towel and bath sheet.

Enjoy the traditional Moroccan patterns at a range of prices from £12.50 to £25.50.

If you're looking for something sleek and modern, we suggest the Plush Textured Colour Collection Towel range which starts at £3.50 for a face towel and ranges to £24.50 for a bath sheet.

There are eight colours to choose from including Storm, Gecko, Charcoal and more.

M&S bedding in new Fired Earth homeware collection

M&S bedding in new Fired Earth homeware collection. Credit: M&S

The M&S X Fired Earth Paris Isabelle Reversible bed set is in high demand on the M&S site, coming in the striking Navy Mix and Malm shades.

The stunning style is also available to be purchased separately with an individual washed cotton deep fitted sheet, washed cotton pillowcases and washed cotton square pillowcases.

Pick up the Paris Isabelle Reversible bed set with prices starting at £49.50 and ranging to £79 via the M&S website.

Bring a little Marrakech into your home with the M&S X Fired Earth Marrakech Sofia bed set.

Available in a warm and inviting Pompeiian red, prices start from £59 and range to £89 for this collection.

The Menara printed set is crafted from soft pure cotton with a luxurious piped edge and is a worthy addition to the M&S X Fired Earth range.

Shop the earthy Moroccan souk collection (£49.50 - £79) via the M&S website.

Shop the full M&S and Fired Earth collaboration collection via the M&S website.