A MAN remains in hospital following an incident on the M4 in Newport earlier this week.
Police have confirmed no crime was committed when a man fell from a bridge near the Brynglas tunnels on Monday afternoon.
The emergency services were called to the scene, and one lane on the eastbound carriageway was closed temporarily while police and paramedics dealt with the incident.
In an update today (Wednesday), a spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We received a report that a man had fallen from a bridge over the M4, close to the Brynglas tunnels, in Newport at around 1.50pm on Monday, May 16.
"Officers attended, along with paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service, to assist with traffic management.
"The man, 25, is currently receiving treatment at the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff for a leg injury."
