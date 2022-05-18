THE jury in the case of a teacher accused of sexually assaulting two strangers at a Christmas party has retired to consider the evidence.

Jack Crosse, 32, who was teaching maths at Llanishen High School, Cardiff, is alleged to have raped two women he’d never met before when "drunk" during the early hours of December 14, 2019.

He has denied the allegations and claims any sexual activity between them was completely consensual.

Giving evidence, a prosecution witness told the court he had seen Crosse "scanning the room" during the party "as if he wanted to pull".

Crosse was described as "very hands-on" with another woman at the party and the witness saw him kissing one of the complainants.

The defendant was also described as "talking to a few girls that evening in a way that was very sexually orientated".

Later during the party, the witness said he saw the other complainant "grab her belongings" and leave.

Crosse is alleged to have raped one of the women after they had engaged in a consensual sex act.

It is claimed the defendant also forced himself upon the other complainant, pulled her trousers down and raped her twice.

Crosse, of Heol Ysgubor, Caerphilly, denies three counts of rape and claims any sexual activity with the complainants was consensual.

The trial before Judge Michael Fitton QC continues.