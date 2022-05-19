A WOMAN from Blaenavon is hoping to complete her late mother's bucket list - including a skydive - in memory of "a remarkable woman".

Casey Fleming's mother, Wendy, was diagnosed with bile duct cancer (in her liver) at around the same time that coronavirus swept through the UK back in 2020.

"She had just bought a new house for her, myself and my sister Jade," Ms Fleming said.

"Our 'happy home', after a difficult year prior."

For her mother's birthday, the family had arranged for her to do a skydive - something she had always wanted to do.

"Unfortunately, due to her diagnosis, this couldn't happen," Ms Fleming said.

"Right up until the end, she was always adamant that she would recover and be able to do this skydive."

However, during her last week, Ms Flemings mother deteriorated quickly and she was admitted to the Grange University Hospital.

"Mam was on a maternity ward as her immune system was extremely compromised," Ms Fleming said.

"All of the staff were amazing. They showed immaculate care and compassion towards not only my mam but the whole family. They went above and beyond."

Wendy Fleming died on January 3, 2022 - on the day of her 53rd birthday.

Her daughter has now vowed to live the fullest life she possibly can - including taking on the mantle of completing her mother's bucket list.

"What better way of thanking everyone on the ward on behalf of Mam, than doing a sky dive, like she was supposed to, and giving all of the money raised to the ward directly," she said.

"For me, this will be important because of two reasons.

"One - I am completing the sky dive that mam couldn't do.

"Two - I am able to thank the staff on ward A3 (just like mam wanted to do herself) for caring for her and allowing her to keep her dignity and independence right until she took her last breath."

Ms Fleming said her mother was "remarkable".

"She encouraged us to never be afraid of going against the grain, to challenge people if we disagreed with them, to do things with kindess and above all, she taught us how to love deeply.

"Her response to me doing this would be - 'I'm so proud of you, I always will be, you're off your head and I love you'."

Ms Fleming has set up a fundraising page to accompany her memorial skydive - scheduled for August 6. All funds raised will go towards the ward at the Grange Hospital where her mother received care in her final days.

To make a donation, visit gofundme.com/f/ward-a3-at-the-grange-university-hospital