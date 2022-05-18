A 15-YEAR-OLD boy who was last seen in Abergavenny has been missing since Friday.
Gwent Police is appealing for information to help find Iestyn Fullalove, who has been reported as missing after last being seen in Abergavenny at around 1.45pm on Friday, May 13.
The 15-year-old is described as white, of slim build, around 5ft 7in tall and has short, red hair. He was last seen wearing a dark grey hoodie, dark trousers and white trainers.
He has links to the Cardiff and Pontypridd areas.
Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call Gwent Police on 101 quoting log 2200159174. They can also contact officers via direct message on Facebook or Twitter.
Iestyn is also urged to get in contact with Gwent Police to confirm he is safe and well.
