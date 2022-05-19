STRUCTURAL work which is expected to close Caerleon Bridge for two to three days has been given the green light.
A planning application for the structural works on the Grade II listed Caerleon Bridge was signed off by Newport City Council and Cadw, with the application being approved on Tuesday, May 17.
The proposed work on the bridge over the River Usk includes routine structural investigations and an assessment of the bridge’s capacity to support Heavy Goods Vehicles.
The application had been submitted on November 1 last year by engineering, management and development consultancy company Mott MacDonald.
The bridge was built between 1806 and 1812, and is classed as a listed building – meaning that both Newport City Council's planning committee and Cadw were required to approve any work prior to it being carried out.
The bridge is expected to be closed while the work takes place over two to three days. It has previously been reported that work will be done in the evenings to minimise disruption to the public.
A Newport City Council spokesperson confirmed that no specific dates for the closure had yet been decided.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here