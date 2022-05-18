The Royal Mint in Llantrisant has revealed the first-ever official coin created for the LGBTQ+ community to celebrate 50 years of the UK Pride movement.

The first official UK Gay Pride Rally was held in London on July 1 1972 since it was the closest Saturday to the anniversary of the 1969 Stonewall riots.

The rally had approximately 2,000 participants and almost 50 years later, in 2019, 1.5 million people attended - making it the biggest Pride in the UK.

The new 50p coin, designed by east London artist and activist Dominique Holmes, will mark the momentous anniversary.

New Royal Mint coin released to mark 50 years of Pride . Credit: The Royal Mint

New Royal Mint coin released to mark 50 years of Pride

The eye-catching design features the historic Pride progression flag and is also inscribed with Pride in London’s values.

In four striking rainbows, the values read protest, visibility, unity, and equality.

Asad Shaykh, director of marketing and communications at Pride in London, said: “It was a privilege to visit The Royal Mint as part of our partnership and see our coin being made.

“It humbles me greatly that the words that I coined for the brand … will be on an actual coin, opposite the Queen.

“This queer brown immigrant has come a long way, powered by hope, love and this city.”

You will be able to buy the new 50p coin in a range of metals this summer but The Royal Mint has said that it will not enter general circulation.

Clare Maclennan, director of commemorative coin at The Royal Mint, said: “The 50th anniversary of Pride UK is a milestone celebration, and it is a privilege to mark 50 years of progress with this 50p coin.

“This is the first ever UK coin dedicated to Britain’s LGBTQ+ community, with colour printing technology capturing the spirit of Pride UK with its iconic rainbow colours.

“It was an honour to host representatives from Pride in London at The Royal Mint recently to strike their own coins as part of the launch and discuss with them our commitment to diversity and inclusion within the business and show how we are reinventing for the future.”