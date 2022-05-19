A union has attacked Lloyds Banking Group amid news of further bank closures and slammed the move as “inexcusable.”

Unite said a decision by Lloyds Banking Group to close another 28 branches threatened scores of job losses.

Lloyds Banking Group said it will be closing 20 Lloyds Bank and eight Halifax branches between August and November this year.

Union hits out at planned Lloyds and Halifax closures

National officer Caren Evans said: “The branch closure announcement today that another profit making financial institution is failing to consider the needs of consumers and staff beggars’ belief.

“This news is another example of a bank choosing to walk away from the communities who need access to banking.

“The actions of Lloyds Banking Group over the last few months are completely inexcusable.

“The management is letting down customers and their dedicated workforce.

“These closures will leave some customers more than 10 miles from their nearest bank branch.

“This is a betrayal of some of the most vulnerable, elderly and socially excluded in our communities who need local access to community banking.”

Lloyds Bank issue statement over closures

A statement said: “It remains true that online and mobile banking continue to grow, as branch usage falls.

“On average, visits to these 28 branches have dropped by 60% since 2016, while we now have 18.6 million regular online banking customers and over 15 million mobile app users.

“It is important that we therefore continue to look at where our branches are best placed.

“Each of these locations has a free to use ATM, and a Post Office, within one mile.

“As with all proposed closures, these plans have been through LINK’s independent cash-access assessment, with no enhancements required.

“We aim to support all colleagues impacted, who want to remain with the Group, a move to a new role.”

Vim Maru, group retail director, Lloyds Banking Group, said: “Branch visits have been falling significantly for several years now, and this trend is continuing.

“Our network is important, but we need to make decisions to ensure we have the right branches in the right places, as we respond to customers doing the vast majority of their banking online.”

Full list of Lloyds branches closing

Norwich Heartsease - 23/08/2022

Thatcham - 24/08/2022

Ashby-de-la-Zouch - 25/08/2022

Bilborough Nottingham - 31/08/2022

Broadstone - 31/08/2022

Letchworth - 01/09/2022

Nottingham Hyson Green - 06/09/2022

Oadby - 06/09/2022

Plympton - 07/09/2022

Verwood - 07/09/2022

Ilfracombe - 12/09/2022

Whickham - 12/09/2022

Atherstone - 13/09/2022

Hadleigh - 14/09/2022

Swanage - 19/09/2022

Ystrad Mynach - 20/09/2022

Bourne - 21/11/2022

Heald Green - 22/11/2022

Banstead - 24/11/2022

Williton - 24/11/2022

Full list of Halifax branches closing