AN EBBW Vale man is wanted by police just over a month after he was released from prison.

Mariusz Iwaniuk, 46, was released on licence from prison on Monday, April 4.

However, having breached his licence conditions, he has now been recalled to prison.

Anyone who has any information about Iwaniuk’s whereabouts, should call 101 or send Gwent Police a direct message on Facebook or Twitter, quoting log reference 2200121576.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.