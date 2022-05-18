AN EBBW Vale man is wanted by police just over a month after he was released from prison.
Mariusz Iwaniuk, 46, was released on licence from prison on Monday, April 4.
However, having breached his licence conditions, he has now been recalled to prison.
Anyone who has any information about Iwaniuk’s whereabouts, should call 101 or send Gwent Police a direct message on Facebook or Twitter, quoting log reference 2200121576.
Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here