THE new leadership team at Newport City Council has been unveiled - including the authority's first-ever presiding officer.

At the authority's Annual General Meeting held earlier this week, Labour councillor for Shaftesbury, Paul Cockeram, was elected as presiding officer, who will have responsibuility for chairing meetings. Fellow Labour councillor Trevor Watkins was elected as deputy presiding officer.

Malpas councillor Jane Mudd was reinstated as leader of the council alongside her new deputy leader, Cllr Deb Davies, who represents Beechwood.

The leader thanked her colleagues for putting their “confidence and trust” in her again.

A new cabinet was announced by the leader, including newly-elected councillor for the Gaer ward, Dimitri Batrouni.

The full Cabinet:

Cllr Jane Mudd: Leader and cabinet member for economic growth and strategic investment;

Cllr Deb Davies: Deputy leader and cabinet member for education and early years;

Cllr Deb Harvey: Cabinet member for community wellbeing;

Cllr James Clarke: Cabinet member for strategic planning, regulation and housing, and group business managing;

Cllr Jason Hughes and Cllr Stephen Marshall: Joint cabinet members for social services;

Cllr Dimitri Batrouni: Cabinet member for organisational transformation;

Cllr Yvonne Forsey: Cabinet member for climate change and biodiversity;

Cllr Laura Lacey: Cabinet member for infrastructure and assets.

Leader of the opposition, Conservative Councillor Matthew Evans, told the meeting that the shadow appointments would be announced at a later date.

The chairmen and women of each council committee were also announced at yesterday’s meeting.

Chairman of the Planning Committee: Cllr Mark Spencer;

Chairwoman of the Licensing Committee: Cllr Kate Thomas;

Chairman of the Overview and Scrutiny Management Committee: Cllr Phil Hourahine;

Chairman of the Performance and Scrutiny Committee – Partnerships: Cllr David Mayor;

Chairman of the Performance and Scrutiny Committee – People: Cllr Will Routley;

Chairwoman of the Performance and Scrutiny Committee – Place and Corporate: Cllr Janet Cleverly;

Chairman of the Democratic Services Committee: Cllr David Fouweather.

Llanwern councillor Martyn Kellaway was sworn in as Mayor of Newport, alongside his Deputy, Cllr John Jones, who represents the Graig ward.

Members also approved a £2,414 pay rise for councillors, taking their annual allowance to £16,800.

Cabinet members, including the leader and deputy leader, and the presiding officer, earn an additional amount on top of the standard salary, because of their increased hours and responsibilities.