A JEALOUS thug left his girlfriend with two black eyes after he accused her of cheating on him during a girls’ holiday in Magaluf.

Ex-Sky manager Thomas Powles throttled his now former partner after he had been binge drinking, downing a litre and a half of vodka, and snorting cocaine.

Richard Ace, prosecuting, said the brutal attack took place at the victim’s flat last summer.

The couple had returned there after enjoying a night out when Powles became jealous after the woman mentioned a holiday she took at the popular Majorca resort.

Mr Ace told Cardiff Crown Court: “The defendant said words to the effect of, ‘That’s the one where you cheated on me.’”

Sentencing Powles, aged 34, of High Street, Newbridge, the judge, Recorder Andrew Hammond, said: “In the early hours of July 18, 2021, you carried out a brutal assault on your former partner.

“She had noticed you had started to become jealous and hostile of other men finding her attractive.

“On July 17, 2021, the two of you had been out for a meal together and had then called around a friend’s home for drinks.

“In fact you drank a considerable amount of alcohol and took a quantity of cocaine during the course of a long evening.”

After the couple had returned to their flat, he added: “You had a seemingly normal and innocuous conversation about memories and previous holidays.

“She mentioned a holiday she had taken to Magaluf with her friends.

“At that, your behaviour changed, suddenly violent.

“Your jealousy flared and you accused her of cheating on you.

“You punched her to the face when you were both lying in bed.

“You held her throat and squeezed to the point where she couldn’t breathe.

“You told her you were going to kill her.

“She is absolutely petrified of you.

“You are clearly a serious danger to women who enter into relationships with you.

“The pattern of escalating violence you use against such women is of grave concern.”

Powles pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm with the offence taking place in the Gelligaer area of Caerphilly.

The court was told the defendant has previous convictions for domestic violence on a former partner which were committed in Pontllanfraith and Blackwood.

Jac Brown, mitigating, said his client had issues with alcohol and his mental health.

Powles was jailed for two years and six months and made the subject of a restraining order not to contact his victim.