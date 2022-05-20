A CAR company will create 50 new jobs in Gwent as part of plans for new investment.

Vehicle conversion firm MS-RT specialises in making bespoke Fords, including models like the Transit and Ranger.

The new plans will see the firm launch a new manufacturing facility at the Ford Dagenham factory, but there will also be new investment at its Gwent site in Mamhilad Park Estate, Pontypool.

There, MS-RT's parent company, EDC Limited, will focus on manufacturing "sporty derivatives" of commercial vehicles.

The company plans to hire an extra 50 staff in Mamhilad over the coming year and "continues to invest in additional manufacturing facilities and equipment" at the Gwent site.

The moves come following a £2.3 million funding package from Santander UK.

Joe Pace, managing director of MS-RT, welcomed the funding.

He said: "Having Santander UK onboard as a lender has enabled our company to expand our operations, increasing the revenue of the business and ultimately creating more jobs for the local community, both in Pontypool and in Dagenham.

"We look forward to strengthening our relationship going forward and working with Santander UK in our future endeavours."

And Myrddyn Hughes, Relationship Director at Santander UK, added: “We are delighted to support MS-RT to grow through its new manufacturing facility on the Ford Dagenham estate and in diversifying operations at its existing site at Mamhilad, creating jobs in both locations.

"Santander UK is pleased to provide specialist expertise and support to growing manufacturing businesses such as MS-RT, which has an exciting future ahead.”