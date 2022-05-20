A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

ETHAN JOHN BENNETT, 20, of Ramsden Street, Rhymney, Caerphilly, was sent to a young offender institution for six months, suspended for 18 months, after he pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cannabis and possession of cannabis with intent to supply between May 12, 2020 and June 29, 2020.

He was ordered to pay £213 in costs and a surcharge.

CAMERON NIBLETT, 21, of Gelligaer Road, Cefn Hengoed, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £344 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without a licence on Derwendeg Avenue on October 30, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

JAMES MIDGLEY, 32, of Severn Sisters Close Newport, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he admitted causing unnecessary suffering to a dog called Winston by kicking it.

He was made the subject of a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement, banned from keeping dogs for two years and ordered to pay £415 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

SAMUEL JOHN POTTER, 26, of Wyebank Close, Tutshill, Chepstow, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on the A48 on November 10, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

JOSHUA JOHNSON, 27, of Mathern Way, Bulwark, Chepstow, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer on March 26.

He was ordered to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work and pay £480 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.

ELIZABETH DAWN BAYLISS, 50, of Alice Crescent, Thornwell, Chepstow, was ordered to pay £399 in fines, costs and a surcharge after she admitted permitting the use of an address for the purpose of the supply of cannabis and possession of cannabis on February 13, 2021.

MARTIN REES, 40, of Aneurin Crescent, Brynmawr, was ordered to pay £454 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Gwaun Helyg Road, Ebbw Vale, on October 28, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

CHRISTOPHER CLARKE, 33, of Commercial Street, Senghenydd, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £274 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on the B4263 in Abertridwr on November 13, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.