ICELAND has revealed that it will be launching a discount for all over 60s.

The 10 per cent discount will start from Tuesday May 24 and continue every Tuesday and over 60’s won’t need to spend a minimum amount.

It doesn’t stop there though as the discount can be redeemed at both Iceland and The Food Warehouse stores.

Iceland Foods will be the first supermarket in the UK to offer the discount as it continues to help its customers tackle the cost of living crisis.

Richard Walker, Managing Director at Iceland, said: “We have a long history of supporting our over 60s customers, such as when we launched ‘Elderly Hour’ at the height of the pandemic.

"The cost of living crisis has made support for these customers even more important, which is why I’m proud that we’re finding new ways to support them, including the launch of this discount. We hope it will help all those in this age category to cut costs where they can.”

Iceland offered £30 vouchers to those receiving the state pension as part of a regional trial last Christmas and the supermarket is now exploring a national rollout in time for Summer 2022.

The 10 per cent discount can be used every Tuesday from May 24 for those over 60 and it will apply across all products including meal essentials.

Fresh meats will be discounted such as Hog Roast Pork with Maple Syrup and Cider Sauce and Apple (£3.85, 420g), Rump Steak (£4.00) and Gammon Joint (£3.85) – which are currently on offer as 3 for £9.00.

Everyday essentials are available to buy with the discount applied including Typhoo One Cup Foil Fresh 100 Teabags (£1.00), Nescafe 3in1 Instant Coffee (£2.00, 16 Sachets) and Iceland Pasteurised Whole Milk (£1.29, 4 Pints) and House Lancaster Broken Biscuit Assortment (£3.30).

If you’re looking for a quick meal, these frozen dishes are also included for £1 each: Iceland Chicken Curry with Rice, Iceland Cottage Pie and Iceland Vegetable Lasagne.

Customers over 60 can only use the 10 per cent discount in stores and to use the discount, they’ll need to show proof of their age when at the checkout.

Forms of ID include a driving license, senior bus pass, senior rail card or Freedom Pass.

Iceland also offers a free same-day delivery service for customers who spend £20 when shopping in store.

To view the terms and conditions, you can visit the Iceland website.

