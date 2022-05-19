A CAR caught on fire and "blew up" at a junction with a major Newport road this morning.

The incident happened between 9am and 10am near the Toby Carvery restaurant in Chepstow Road, near Coldra roundabout.

Fire engines and police vehicles rushed to the scene, and an eyewitness told the Argus several "scary" explosions came from the car.

Nobody was injured in the fire, according to Gwent Police.

The force also confirmed officers had been called out the incident, at the junction with Benbow Road, to help direct traffic while firefighters extinguished the flames.

A thick column of black smoke could be seen rising above the scene as the fire raged.

An eyewitness told the Argus the car caught fire and then "blew up" on the main road, and fire engines were "quick" to arrive at the scene.

She estimated the blaze was put out by around 10.30am and the car was later removed from the scene.

The Argus understands the Toby Carvery restaurant was unaffected by the incident and remains open today.