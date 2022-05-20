HORSE riders in Monmouthshire are celebrating after regaining access to a popular woodland route.

Local riders were left furious when the track, in Upper Llanover, was sealed off with kissing gates.

The action was taken by Natural Resources Wales (NRW) to crack down on illegal off-road motorbikes using the track.

As the route was listed as only a footpath, it meant the agency was legally allowed to install the gates.

In response more than 50 riders joined a campaign to reopen it to horses.

New horse barriers have been added either side of the woodland to allow horse riders through, but keeping the route barred to off-road bikes.

NRW installed the new horse barriers and wardens and volunteers from the Brecon Beacons National Park spent two days clearing the track to make it passable again.

Local rider Janet Villars, launched the campaign after she headed out and found it was blocked.

She said: “I was told the NRW had installed the kissing gates as they had received complaints about scramblers. I was furious that there had been no consultation.

“We were told the only way to get the gates removed was to prove it was a bridleway and not just a footpath. It was a mammoth task.”

Janet rallied the local riding community and in the space of less than six months, she collected more than 50 signed statements from people saying they had ridden on the route.

Ms Villars said: “One woman, who is now 81, from Cwmavon, said as a child, she was regularly taken by her mother along with other children from the village in a governer's cart to the Goose and Cuckoo pub.

“Riding schools used to take groups along it and there have even been mule shoes found dating back to the old workings on the mountain.”

The pandemic caused delays, but the order is now being made that will correct the county’s definitive map and change the legal status of the track from a footpath to a bridleway.

Andrew Hobbs, land management officer for NRW said: “In recent years, we’ve been in touch with the British Horse Society about local horse riders wishing to change the status of a footpath to a bridleway in Craig yr Allt forest in Upper Llanover.

“We remained impartial whilst this request was considered by the Brecon Beacons National Park.

“The bridleway status was approved by the Brecon Beacons National Park earlier this year and our officers installed horse access via step overs to the side of all ability gates.

“This means that the track now can be safely accessed by walkers, horse riders and cyclists as authorised users, whilst still inhibiting illegal access from motor vehicles.”