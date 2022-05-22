THE South Wales Argus Camera Club has 4,700-plus members and we’ve been asking them to pick five photographs which tell a story for them.

Today we meet Dennis Baker, of Cwmbran.

He said: "I have lived in and around Cwmbran all my life but most of it in Upper Cwmbran near the canal. I have always loved taking photos but I am more of a snapper.

"I like to take them here and there and everywhere."

If you want to take part in Every Picture Tells a Story go to https://www.southwalesargus.co.uk/my/ccn/assignment/soDUR3pJ/ and fill in all the details.

This picture makes me happy: I call this one Sea Voyage. It was taken a few years back and is me and my granddaughters on a voyage across the living room.

This picture makes me laugh: The canal in autumn near my mother's old home.

This picture is very special to me: A bird table taken through kitchen window.

This picture makes me sad: Christmas card. It was taken from our bedroom window.

This picture makes me dream of something: Our very own garden robin taken from kitchen window.