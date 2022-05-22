STAFF from P K Safety have raised £2,066 for the Wales Air Ambulance after they climbed Pen Y Fan for the lifesaving charity.

Nine staff members - and Bella the dog - took on the challenge of climbing up the highest peak in South Wales, which is situated in the Brecon Beacons National Park.

The safety company, based in Ystrad Mynach, decided to raise funds for the charity due to the fact the Wales Air Ambulance was called out to a child who is close to the company’s directors.

P K Safety marketing executive Ryan Jones said: “The Wales Air Ambulance provides essential care for those who desperately need it. They provided care and support for a child of family friends when they received potentially life-changing burns in an accident. Thanks to the care provided by Wales Air Ambulance no lasting effects have been experienced by the young boy.”

The staff that put on their walking boots were Ryan Jones, Bevan Wells, Aimee Brownette, Leanne Stacey, Graham Hubbard, Jo Hubbard, Andrew Smith, Santhos Ioannides and Keith Griffiths.

The Wales Air Ambulance celebrated its 21st anniversary on St David’s Day 2022. Now operational 24/7, the charity needs to raise £8 million every year to keep its emergency helicopters flying and its rapid response vehicles on the road.

Wales Air Ambulance, in partnership with the Emergency Medical Retrieval and Transfer Service, offers advanced critical care and is often described as a ‘Flying ED’.

The on-board consultants and critical care practitioners are highly skilled and carry some of the most pioneering medical equipment in the world. They can deliver blood transfusions, administer anaesthesia, and undertake emergency operations at the scene of the incident, before flying the patient directly to specialist care.

The service also offers transfers between hospitals when a patient requires immediate emergency treatment at a specialist health care facility. This is supported by a team of Helicopter Transfer Practitioners.

This is the first time the company has raised funds for the Wales Air Ambulance and the staff are delighted to have smashed their original fundraising target of £250.

Ryan said: “When everyone found we were raising funds for the Wales Air Ambulance the whole team did everything in their power to raise as much as possible, all friends and family were just as keen to donate and dug deep to raise as much as possible, by the end of the fundraise we raised a whopping £2,066. That is 826 per cent more than what we hoped to raise.

“As a safety company we are passionate about saving lives, so the Wales Air Ambulance charity was very close to our heart who share the same values, by savings thousands of lives each year. As the Wales Air Ambulance is funded by the people of Wales, we felt a duty to do what we could to support such a good cause.”

Katie Macro, campaigns manager for the Wales Air Ambulance, said: “We are delighted that P K Safety chose to raise funds for our charity, especially during our 21st anniversary year. The staff should be extremely proud to have raised £2,066 for our charity which is close to its directors’ hearts.

“Thank you all for your support and to everyone who has donated to their fundraiser. You’re all helping save more lives across Wales.”