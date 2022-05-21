HERE are more babies recently born in Gwent.

Savannah Grace Watkins was born at home on the sofa on February 27, 2022, weighing 6lb 8oz. Her parents are Nicole Shorney and Kieran Watkins, of Newport, and her big brother is Hayden Watkins, three.

Mum said: "I went into labour at home and the three-hour labour resulted in Savannah being born on my sofa with no medical assistance other than being on the phone with a nurse from triage at The Grange Hospital.

"I had been told that there were no ambulances available and to get into birthing position. With the unbearable pain and no pain relief I was stuck on my sofa.

"Within what felt like minutes I had pushed my daughter out with only two pushes followed by the placenta half an hour after her arrival.

"The midwife arrived two hours after the baby was born. The placenta wasn't able to be removed until the midwife had arrived. Luckily there were no complications for either of us."

Hudson Charles Donovan was born on April 7, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 6.8lb. He is the first child of Kelsey Parker and Corey Donovan, of Abertillery.

Alfie Steven Davies was born a week early on April 7, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, weighing 8lb 3oz. His parents are Ann-Marie Powell and Steven Davies, of Nantyglo, and his big sister is Alicia-Marie Davies, five.

Alfie William Mcloughlin was born six weeks early on April 21, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, weighing 5lbs 4oz.

His parents are Sophie Phillips and Luke Mcloughlin, of Blaenavon, and his big sister is Darcie, six.

Sophie is self-employed and had planned to start her maternity leave just three days later. She is a massage therapist and was with her last clients when her labour pains started.

Alfie, who shared a birthday with the Queen, was being looked after in the special care unit at the Grange.

Kylo Harry Thomas was born two weeks early at the Grange University Hospital on April 21, 2022, weighing 8lb 9oz. His parents are Nikole and George Thomas, of Blaina, and his big brother is Cooper George Thomas, 15 months.