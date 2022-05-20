HERE is a round up of the public notices which have appeared in the South Wales Argus over the past week:
- Envirowales Limited, of Plateaux 1 & 2, Rassau Industrial Estate, Blaenau Gwent, is applying to change an existing Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence to keep an extra two goods vehicles and no trailers at the operating centre at Envirowales Limited, of Plateaux 1 & 2, Rassau Industrial Estate.
- Richard Jamie Scott, trading as R J Scott Commercial Consultants, of Unit G, Cwmdraw Industrial Estate, Newtown, Ebbw Vale, is applying for a Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence to use Unit G, Cwmdraw Industrial Estate, Newtown, Ebbw Vale, as an operating centre for two goods vehicles and six trailers.
- Sophie Thomas, of Java Coffee Shop, Charles Street, Newport, is applying to Newport City Council for a premises licence for the sale of alcohol Monday to Saturday 11am to 10pm and Sunday 11am to 10pm.
- Graham Peter Jones, Newport, is looking for anyone with a claim against or an interest in the estate of Rose June Jones (deceased), formerly of 49 Parkside Wesley Street, Cwmbran, who died on October 20, 2021.
- RDP Law Limited, Langstone, is looking for anyone with a claim against or an interest in the estate of Eric Weavin (otherwise Sam Weavin) (deceased) formerly of Druids Heath Farm, Earlswood, chepstow, which died on March 30, 2021.
