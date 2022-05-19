CAERPHILLY County Borough Council’s ruling Labour group has chosen Nelson ward councillor Sean Morgan as its new leader.

Cllr Morgan was appointed at an internal Labour group meeting on Monday, May 16, setting the stage for him to be formally elected as the council's new leader.

Cllr Morgan will replacing former Leader Philippa Marsden, who lost her seat in Ynysddu at the council elections earlier this month.

Cllr Morgan was first elected as a councillor in 2012 and was deputy leader of the council alongside Ms Marsden – before resigning from the role in June 2021.

He will now work alongside Morgan Jones ward councillor Jamie Pritchard, who has been re-elected as deputy leader.

A vote on who becomes leader of the council will take place at the authority’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) which will be held at the Council Chamber in Penallta House at 5.30pm today, Thursday, May 19.

Labour has a majority in Caerphilly County Borough following the election, therefore Cllr Morgan is expected to be named council leader.

The deputy leader, cabinet members, leader of the opposition, and committee members will also be announced at the AGM.