To celebrate their 25th anniversary and to maintain the significant growth and development of the business, Howells Solicitors are creating up to 25 new roles across their five south Wales offices.

The multi-award-winning and leading conveyancing law firm, who currently employs 171 members of staff, has created the majority of new positions in their residential conveyancing departments. The successful applicants will be fully supported benefiting from a competitive package that will include comprehensive training (internal and external – with costs paid for by Howells where applicable) and ongoing career progression opportunities within the law firm.

Howells are looking to recruit various positions at both school leaver and graduate level and in particular:

Young adults / school leavers with a minimum of two ‘A’ levels are being invited to apply for opportunities within the Residential Property Department. A number of successful candidates will be trained, with the firm also willing to support these applicants with the payment of external training fees to enable applicants to qualify in the role of Legal Executive.

Law graduates are also encouraged to apply who are keen to start or progress their legal careers and to qualify as a solicitor, licensed conveyancer or legal executive specialising in residential property matters. Howells will also provide funding to successful applicants who meet the criteria to cover the costs of professional qualifications in these disciplines.

13 Solicitors / Licenced Conveyancers Qualified in the Last Two Years

Mark Hobbs, managing director said, “We have always prioritised developing our own staff and promoting them within the business. In the last two years, 13 employees have qualified as solicitors and licensed conveyancers, and there are an additional 7 currently studying towards these qualifications. It’s an ongoing training programme that we are proud of and actively encourage our junior members to apply for.

These are professional qualifications that will last a lifetime and will benefit these individuals with longstanding careers in a financially rewarding occupation with continued progression”

Exciting Times Ahead for Howells Solicitors Employees

This is an exciting time to join Howells as we are not just celebrating our 25th anniversary, we won the ‘Residential Conveyancing Law Services of the Year’ category at the South Wales Law Awards and have achieved record growth levels and exceeding the targets set. There are plenty of opportunities within the firm for both current and new team members to progress their careers.

In addition to these training programmes, a number of other admin & secretarial roles have been made available which Howells are also actively recruiting for.

For a list of current vacancies, please visit Howells recruitment page: howellslegal.co.uk/recruitment

Applicants are encouraged to apply for these positions by the 17th June by submitting their CV and covering letter to recruitment@howellslegal.com

These roles are permanent with an anticipated start date of June/July 2022.