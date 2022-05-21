GWENT artist Pat Killian is heading down under to showcase his latest work, following back-to-back exhibitions in the US.

Mr Killian, from Newbridge, exhibited his artwork at title fights in New York and Las Vegas, with Katie Taylor overcoming Amanda Serrano at Maddison Square Garden, and Canelo Alvarez’s shock defeat to Dmitry Bivol.

“I went to New York first to exhibit the Katie Taylor v Amanda Serrano painting,” he said. “I went on the weigh-in day, and Katie Taylor signed the painting.

The making of Taylor v Serrano 🎨



It was a classic 👊🏻



Congrats both @KatieTaylor @Serranosisters #TaylorSerrano pic.twitter.com/18M5jquhKp — Patrick J. Killian (@Pat_KillianArt) May 12, 2022

“I was exhibiting at the Stewart Hotel opposite Maddison Square Garden. They’ve let me exhibit in the foyer and paint live for a number of years now. They’ve been good to me.”

Mr Killian’s artwork even made it on to the broadcast of the build-up to the fight.

“I was asked by DAZN if they could feature the painting on their live show,” he said.

Pat Killian's Taylor v Serrano artwork was featured on DAZN's coverage of the fight. Picture: Pat Killian.

“It was such a high-profile fight and it’s a bit of a historic piece with it being the first women’s fight to top the bill at Maddison Square Garden, so I’m not in a particular rush to sell it.”

He then travelled to Las Vegas for the WBA (super) light heavyweight title fight between Canelo Alvarez and Dmitry Bivol.

“I wanted to capture the T-Mobile Arena on the painting with the skyline of Las Vegas in the background, which is something a bit different to what I’ve done before,” said Mr Killian.

Pat Killian exhibiting in Las Vegas for the Canelo Alvarez v Dmitry Bivol fight. Picture: Pat Killian.

“Canelo’s trainer walked into the room where I was exhibiting in the MGM and asked how much it was. They bought the painting before the fight.

“All of a sudden I saw it was up on stage and they were signing it.”

The making of Canelo v Bivol Artwork #CaneloBivol pic.twitter.com/HaFH9L3l29 — Patrick J. Killian (@Pat_KillianArt) May 11, 2022

With the fights taking place just a week apart, the pieces needed to be planned out and completed before Mr Killian set off over the Atlantic.

“I’ve got it planned out in my mind a couple of weeks in advance,” he said. “I had to get these two pieces done before going out there though.

“I was working on them for a few weeks at least – on and off. I was working on them both at the same time.”

The artist is now back in Gwent as he prepares to head out to Melbourne for the lightweight unification fight between George Kambosos and Devin Haney on June 5.

“I want to showcase this piece,” he said. “I’ve captured the Marvel Stadium with the docklands in the background.

“Team Kambosos have said they love the piece. That was a nice message to get from them.

“This is a new place for me to go and show my work. It’s quite exciting.”