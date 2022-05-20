One Gwent billionaire has made the Sunday Times list of the richest people in Wales.

Sir Terry Matthews took the number four spot on the latest Sunday Times Rich List, with a net worth of £1.23billion.

According to The Sunday Times, the owner of the Celtic Manor Resort has lost £10million in the last year, seeing him fall from third on the Welsh rich list, to fourth.

The five-star Celtic Manor Resort hosted the 2010 Ryder Cup and welcomed world leaders including President Barack Obama for the 2014 Nato summit.

Sir Michael Moritz is the richest person from Wales, according to the new edition of The Sunday Times Rich List, published today.

Cardiff-born former journalist Sir Michael Moritiz, 67, and his American novelist wife Harriet Heyman have seen their fortune grow by £500 million in 12 months to £4 billion, thanks largely to savvy investment in successful internet businesses over 25 years by San Francisco-based Moritz.

Llanelli-born Douglas, 79, and his wife Dame Mary Perkins, 78, and their family, who control the high-street operation Specsavers, have added £130m to their fortune in the past year and are now worth £1.330 billion.

Douglas and Bristol-born Dame Mary. who are based in Guernsey, met while they were students at Cardiff University.

Henry Engelhardt, 64, the American co-founder of the Cardiff-based insurance company Admiral Group, and his French-born wife Diane Briere de L'Isle have lost their billionaire status.

A fall in the value of Admiral shares has seen the philanthropist couple’s joint fortune drop by £170 million in the past year to £956 million.

The Sunday Times Rich List reveals the wealth of the 250 richest people in Britain in its 34th annual edition.

There are a record 177 billionaires in the UK this year, up six from 2021.

The combined wealth of the UK billionaires is £653.122 billion, up £55.853 billion - 9.4 per cent, on the total wealth of the billionaires in last year’s Rich List.

The list is published online today and will be available as part of a 68-page special edition of The Sunday Times Magazine on Sunday.