A DRUG dealer who was caught selling high purity crack cocaine while on a bicycle has walked free from court.

Gregory Styles, 19, was arrested in the Maindee area of Newport last summer after plain clothes police saw him supplying a female addict in the morning.

Gareth James, prosecuting, said the defendant told officers he had crack cocaine in his sock and they recovered five wraps which had a purity of between 76% and 78%.

Police searched Styles’ home where they seized more drugs including some hidden under his pillow.

In total they found 7g of crack cocaine and cocaine with a potential street value of £730 and £80 cash.

Styles, formerly of Newport, now of Ty’r Graig, Abertillery, pleaded guilty to possession of crack cocaine with intent to supply.

The defendant, who was 18 at the time of the offence on June 1, 2021, had no previous convictions.

Gareth Williams, mitigating, said his client had found himself homeless in Newport after being asked to leave the family home in Blaenau Gwent.

He told Cardiff Crown Court: “It is when he was homeless that he made the very bad decision to become involved in the supply of class A drugs when he was in a vulnerable situation.

“The police officers saw him and it was obvious what he was doing.

“He was performing a limited function.”

Mr Williams added how it had been a year since his arrest and how the defendant hadn't been in trouble with the law since.

The judge, Recorder Andrew Hammond, told Styles: “You went into this endeavour with your eyes open knowing you would be contributing towards a system that perpetuates exploitation and misery.

“Drug dealers can expect to go straight to prison yet in your case the prospect of rehabilitation coupled with the personal mitigation of your circumstances at the time combine to convince me, just, that this is a case where I can suspend the sentence.”

Styles was sent to a young offender institution for 18 months, suspended for 24 months.

He was ordered to carry out 180 hours of unpaid work and a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement.