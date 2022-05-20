TAXI drivers in Newport fear they are being left behind, as the cost of living continues to rise but the fees they can charge passengers stagnate.

Not only have the prices for everyday essentials such as food and heating been going up, prompted by the highest rates of inflation seen in the past 40 years, the price of fuel has also rocketed.

This is having a particularly harsh impact on the city’s hackney carriage drivers – who drive and maintain their own vehicles.

Unlike taxi firms, which can set their own prices, hackney carriage drivers must follow meter rates set centrally by the city council – and these haven’t been increased since 2015.

That means drivers are spending more and more on fuel to keep their businesses running, but are unable to recoup any of those extra costs by putting fares up.

Newport City Council said it recognises current "challenges" for drivers and has vowed to bring in a "fair" system that "reflects current conditions".

One man, who has been driving taxis in the city for more than a decade, told the Argus his fuel expenses had nearly doubled in the past few years.

“We are struggling,” he said. “Life before wasn’t as tough as it now.

“I [used to] spend £100 on fuel to make £500 in fares, but now I have to spend £200.”

This is having a very real impact on his household, and his family have had to cut back on doing some of the things they enjoy.

“Before we could afford eating out, but now we always have to think about [affording] it,” he said.

While some councils have increased the rates chargeable by hackney carriage drivers, he added, the meter rates in Newport have not changed for seven years.

Another driver, with more than 20 years’ experience, told the Argus profits kept “going down” as a result.

“Everything has gone up in price, but the taxi fares haven’t, because they’re regulated,” he said.

“We’ve been feeling it in our pockets. We’re working the same hours for less money.”

The Argus contacted the council with the drivers' concerns.

In a statement, a spokesperson said: “Newport City Council fully recognises the challenges being faced within this sector.

"A review of rates is due to be considered very shortly and will seek to establish a fair and appropriate charging system which reflects current conditions.”