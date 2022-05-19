FUEL prices continue to climb to new highs, figures show.

Simon Williams of the RAC said current prices for petrol and diesel mean filling a typical 55-litre family car with petrol costs an average of £92.53, while the bill for a diesel car is “teetering on the brink of £100” at £99.55.

In Gwent, prices remain lower than in some other parts of the UK, but costs have still increased steeply in recent months.

Here we've taken a look at the cheapest places to fill up across the Gwent region.

The information below is for unleaded petrol prices as listed on petrolprices.com on March 15 at 3pm.

BLAENAU GWENT

Tesco Abertillery: 158.9p

Gulf Blaina: 162.9p

Gulf Brynmawr: 164.9p

Morrisons Ebbw Vale: 164.9p

Murco Brynmawr: 164.9p

Tesco Ebbw Vale: 164.9p

CAERPHILLY COUNTY BOROUGH

Asda Caerphilly: 160.7p

Sainsbury's Pontllanfraith: 160.9p

Asda Blackwood: 161.7p

Texaco Pontllanfraith: 161.9p

Morrisons Caerphilly: 162.7p

MONMOUTHSHIRE

Tesco Chepstow: 164.9p

Gulf Caldicot: 165.7p

Esso Abergavenny: 166.9p

Shell Abergavenny: 166.9p

BP Chepstow (Newport Road): 169.9p

NEWPORT

Asda Pillgwenlly: 162.7p

Asda Duffryn: 162.7p

Tesco Maesglas: 162.9p

Tesco Spytty: 162.9p

Jet (Spar service station, Ponthir Road): 163.9p

TORFAEN