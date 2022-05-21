THIS year has seen a whole host of household of price increases - from the energy price cap rise to surging inflation and food prices.

With many of us beginning to feel the pinch, we are all looking for ways to help ease the financial strain.

With the weather, hopefully, beginning to get warmer and attractions opening up after two difficult years, days out are back on the cards this summer.

With that in mind, here's a list of a few of our favourite places to visit across Gwent which are free to visit.

Caldicot Castle

The Norman castle sits in picturesque parkland and is well worth a visit.

You can climb the towers and explore the courtyard and it won't cost you a penny.

On a good day, the views of the Severn Estuary from the towers are some of the best around.

There are also walking trails around the 55-acre grounds.

The castle's opening hours are 11am to 4pm Tuesday - Sunday and entry is free. The castle is closed on Mondays except for bank holidays.

Wentwood

Mid way between Chepstow and Newport, Wentwood is the largest ancient woodland in Wales.

The current wooded area is a remnant of a much larger ancient forest which once extended between the rivers Usk and Wye.

There are Bronze Age burial mounds, remants of the wood's usage in the iron industry as well as tranquil walks through the trees.

Bringing a map is recommended, as well as wearing sensible clothes.

Tidenham Tunnel

Last year the pedestrian and cycle path opened on a formerly disused railway line in the Wye Valley.

The Wye Valley Greenway project aims to repurpose the long-since defunct railway line between Chepstow and Monmouth.

Part of the line heads through a 1km tunnel near the site of the now-closed National Diving and Activity Centre (NDAC) just outside Chepstow.

At its deepest point, the tunnel is some 100m below the surface.

Belle Vue and Beechwood Parks

Opened in 1894, Newport's Belle Vue Park has all the typical features of a Victorian public park - conservatories, a pavilion, bandstand and rockeries.

It has been the holder of Green Flag status for 11 years and has been awarded Heritage Status by CADW.

Both it, and Beechwood Park on the other side of the city, are popular with families both for walks and picnics.

There are many places to sit and enjoy the weather, when the sun decides to shine.

Beechwood Park is also the holder of Green Flag status and both parks have a number of mature trees to wander around.

Both also feature regularly among the work of the members of the South Wales Argus Camera club and are favourite spots for the photographers of Newport.

The Folly

The precise date of construction is unknown, but it is thought that the original tower was built around 1765 to 1770.

The tower holds a commanding view over the surrounding countryside and is well worth the walk up from Pontypool Park below.

During World War Two, the tower was demolished so it could not be used as a landmark by enemy aircraft.

After being rebuilt it has become a popular destination for walkers.

If you would like to share your experience of the cost of living crisis, if you are a charity or organisations offering support, or a businesses overcoming the odds to survive and thrive get in touch with us here.