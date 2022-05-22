A GRADE II-listed ‘Priests House’ in the heart of Caerleon could soon be returned to its former glory if renovations plans are approved.

Plans to convert the house – which is one of a number of historical buildings in Caerleon – have been submitted to Newport City Council on behalf of the Archdiocese of Cardiff.

Built back in 1885, it was a presbytery for the priest of the nearby church of All Saints, SS Julius, Aaron and David.

The aim of the refurbishment is to return the property to its original and intended use as a long-term private residence for members of the clergy including, in the short term, a retired priest.

Located on the southern approach to the Market Place at the centre of Caerleon, The Priests House was awarded Grade II-listed status in 2002 due to the building retaining special historic character and having strong group value with the surrounding historic buildings in the centre of Caerleon.

Prior to this new application, the Priests House has spent the last 15 years being rented to a private tenant.

According to the application, “During the period of private rental the property was poorly maintained by the tenant with limited access for maintenance by the Archdiocese.

“The property therefore suffered greatly from neglect and a lack of ventilation which resulted in significant condensation, mould growth and deterioration to surface materials, fixtures, and fittings.

“The property had also been decorated and adapted with non-period finishes and materials, such as wood-chip wallpaper, sheet vinyl, and original features such as fireplaces, stair bannisters and doors had been replaced or covered.”

What do the plans show?

The application states that the “proposals have been carefully considered alongside the building’s historic interest and have been developed to reinstate, protect and preserve the historic character of the property.”

There are plans to remove all the non-original and non-period features, materials, and finishes – many of which are reported as damaged and deteriorated.

Outbuildings that have been added to the Priests House will be demolished and there will be a considerable decorative focus on the public facing elevations of the building to the south and east.