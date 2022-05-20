A CWMBRAN man who woke up one day to find he was paralysed from the waist down has become one of a few disabled adventurers to reach Mount Everest base camp on crutches.

Jamie McAnsh, who turned 41 during the challenge, fulfilled a life-long ambition by reaching Base Camp in Nepal on Saturday, May 14, using specialist crutches.

Mr McAnsh, of Coed Eva, along with his wife Charlott, 49, and their team, completed the gruelling 132 kilometre trek to Base Camp South reaching an altitude of 5,364 metres, over eight days and three days coming back down.

The former Royal Engineer, who celebrated his 41st birthday during the trek, has been updating his supporters on social media from Nepal.

He described his first glimpse of Everest as "overwhelming yet amazing at the same time" and spoke of the physically and mentally tough times when the pain from spasms in his legs and arm were excruciating.

He said the low levels of oxygen at high altitude also took its toll on his body.

In his latest post from Nepal, Mr McAnsh paid tribute to his "amazing wife", teammates, their guides and supporters for helping him to achieve his dream.

He wrote: "Completed on crutches after waking up paralysed just over eight years ago and told so often it was an impossible dream.

"Thank you to every comment, message and well wishes I have received over the past two weeks. It has literally got me to the top. You have all been with me every step of the way."

Mr McAnsh said he was most looking forward to a shower, a doughnut and an oat milk latte when they arrived back at their hotel. The team will arrive back in the UK on Monday, May 23.

The team had their plans cancelled twice during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr McAnsh had had his sights set on the challenge since he was seven years-old, but an uncommon neurological condition eight years ago, followed by a cancer diagnosis, threatened to end his dream.

In January 2014, following a bout of shingles, Mr McAnsh's life was suddenly turned upside down when he went to bed and woke up paralysed from the waist down.

Doctors were initially stumped as to the cause of the horrendous pain in his back, but after a number of tests he was eventually diagnosed with an uncommon neurological condition called Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)

The debilitating condition is characterised by constant and often severe pain and can be triggered by an injury or virus. He embarked on a long and gruelling recovery which has seen him gain some mobility.

However, he still uses a wheelchair and relies on specialist crutches to help him walk.

Mr McAnsh, whose motto is "always get back up", hopes to inspire others to adopt a more positive approach to disability through mentoring and the launch of his online business community See No Bounds.

He is now believed to be the first CRPS sufferer with lower body impairment in both legs to have reached Everest Base Camp.

The couple set up a fundraising page supporting Newport and Usk Vale Lions. To donate visit crowdfunder.co.uk/p/from-wheels-to-everest