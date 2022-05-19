COUNCIL tenants in Caerphilly county borough are being asked to give their views on the rent that they pay.
Last year Caerphilly County Borough Council asked tenants whether average household income should be taken into account when setting rents. Of those who replied, 54 per cent said it should.
In response to this, the council is now asking tenants to complete a short survey to give their views. The results will be used as part of the council’s rents and affordability review, which will help it consider how rents will be set in the future.
The survey can be found online and will end on Monday, May 23.
Every tenant who enters and provides their contact details will be entered into a prize draw, with one person winning £100 in shopping vouchers and three more winning £50 vouchers.
For more information, or for tenants unable to complete the survey online, call the Council’s Tenant and Community Involvement Team on 01443 811433 / 811434 or email tenantinvolvement@caerphilly.gov.uk
