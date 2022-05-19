AN INVESTIGATION has been launched following a "shocking" fly tipping incident in the Vale of Glamorgan.

Images taken by the Vale of Glamorgan Council on May 18 from one of four sites where items were dumped show a huge amount of rubbish left by Pendoylan.

The Vale of Glamorgan Council tweeted that the rubbish was dumped across a quarter of a mile radius near the railway at junction 34 of the M4.

One council enforcement officer said on Twitter that the incident is "without doubt the worst (they) have encountered" in four years.

Enquiries are ongoing and the Vale Council Enforcement Twitter account said that they would be seeking a custodial sentence for the offence.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service also commented on the incident on Twitter.

The South Wales Fire and Rescue Service account Tweeted: "A shocking level of fly-tipping near Pendoylan!

"If you choose to dump rubbish illegally, you could be choosing to contribute to a tragedy in the form of a refuse fire.

"Please ensure your waste is disposed of correctly."