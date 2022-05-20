A WELSH-MEDIUM nursery in Pontypool has received a glowing review following an inspection from Estyn and Care Inspectorate Wales.

Ysgol Feithrin Pontypwl provides full day care for 19 children aged from two-and-a-half to four years old.

Inspectors visited the nursery – based at St James Hall – on March 8, and the outcome was so positive that it could now be used as a case study for “excellent provision” by Care Inspectorate Wales and Estyn.

“Nearly all children are happy, enthusiastic, and confident on arrival at the setting,” the report read. “Most express their feelings clearly and make effective choices about where and with whom to play.

“Nearly all children show motivation and resilient perseverance in their play and learning. They respond very enthusiastically to the challenge and support of practitioners.

“Nearly all children cope very well when they separate from their parents and carers. They interact excellently with practitioners and visitors.

“Most children have exceptionally good independent skills.”

It was noted that “most children” had made “very good progress” on their numeracy skills, physical skills and when problem-solving, and that most children “listen attentively and follow instructions successfully.”

The report also cited that “there is a wonderful relationship between the practitioners and children.”

Staff also received high praise in the report – in particular for their “rigorous understanding of their responsibilities” and for providing “a wide and rich range of opportunities for children to develop and excel”.

The staff at Ysgol Feithrin Pontypwl have been praised for their work. Picture: Ysgol Feithrin Pontypwl.

“Practitioners have an exceptionally good understanding of child development,” read the report. “As a result, they provide stimulating and purposeful experiences that are developmentally suitable and meaningful to the children.

“They ensure long periods of seamless play, which allows children the time to become immersed in their learning and what interests them.”

The nursery was praised for its strong links with the local community.

“Practitioners provide valuable opportunities for children to learn and take an interest in their local area to reinforce their sense of belonging to the community,” said the report. “An excellent aspect of this is the weekly visit to the local market to buy fresh vegetables for the farm shop and fruit for their daily snack.

“Leaders have established an exceptionally close relationship with an old people’s home. Children visit every fortnight to join the residents to read a story, plant bulbs and celebrate their birthdays.”

Ysgol Feithrin Pontypwl's strong links with the community was commended in the report. Picture: Ysgol Feithrin Pontypwl.

Inspectors found “no issues of non-compliance” during the inspection, and the only recommendation was that Ysgol Feithrin Pontypwl ensures “a free flow for children to access learning and play in the outdoor area when they wish to do so”.

Helen Greenwood, leader of Ysgol Feithrin Pontypwl, said: “Ysgol Feithrin Pontypwl have been meeting in St James Hall in the centre of Pontypool for over 40 years, offering a high standard of Welsh medium nursery education within the community five days a week.

“We are over the moon with this excellent report which recognises the hard work we undertake to offer the best nursery opportunities for preschool children in the area and the importance of working in partnership within the community.

“I would firstly like to say a special thank you to the amazing team of enthusiastic staff – none of this would have been possible without all their hard work. Thank you also to our children, parents, families and committee members for their continuing support.

“Onwards now to the next 40 years.”