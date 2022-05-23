THE cost of living crisis is in full swing and people across the country are feeling the strain.

Difficult decisions are made every day on how people can spend their money when everything is increasing in price.

One thing that everybody needs is groceries - but where do you go to get the best prices?

Luckily, price comparison websites are common, but searching through them for what you need may be time consuming.

Furthermore, some popular supermarkets, such as Lidl, are not featured on the comparison sites.

Which? published research that showed Lidl was the cheapest supermarket in the UK in April for a standard shop of 18 items, including basics such as bread and toilet paper.

It cost £25.92 for the items at Lidl, while at the other end of the spectrum it cost £35.06 at Waitrose.

Of the more traditional supermarkets, Asda was the cheapest with the shopping basket costing £28.46.

For all of 2022, Lidl has been crowned the cheapest for a small standard shop, often fighting it out with Aldi for top spot.

Asda is always the cheapest of the traditional supermarkets, though it alwasy behind Lidl and Aldi.

The other supermarkets are more spread out, though perhaps unsurprisingly, Waitrose is always the most expensive.

Although the comparison site Trolley does not include Lidl, the comparison made are still useful.

Here is a list of commonly bought items and where the cheapest place is to get them online according to Trolley.

Two pints of semi-skimmed milk - Iceland 95p;

Iceland 95p; 800g loaf of bread - Sainsbury's, Aldi and Tesco 36p;

Sainsbury's, Aldi and Tesco 36p; Carton of six eggs - Morrisons 50p;

Morrisons 50p; 250g of butter - Asda £1.45;

Asda £1.45; Four pack of toilet roll - Aldi £1.49;

Aldi £1.49; 1kg of chicken breasts - Aldi, Tesco and Asda £3.50;

Aldi, Tesco and Asda £3.50; 2.5kg of potatoes - Morrisons 89p;

Morrisons 89p; Six apples - Aldi and Tesco 79p;

Aldi and Tesco 79p; 600g of satsumas - Tesco 69p;

Tesco 69p; 500g fusilli pasta - Aldi 59p;

Aldi 59p; 1kg carrots - Sainsbury's 30p;

Sainsbury's 30p; Tin of baked beans - Sainsbury's 21p;

Sainsbury's 21p; 1kg rice - 95p;

95p; Six pack of crisps - Aldi 72p;

Aldi 72p; 300g unsmoked back bacon - Tesco and Aldi £1.25.

