AS A lover of most beers, when I heard about Camden Town Brewery’s new Vanilla Ice Cream Lager, I was intrigued.

An ice cream flavoured beer? Would it be too sweet, too sickly or would it be refreshing, and a perfect summer drink?

With so many unanswered thoughts, I had to put it to the test to see what vanilla ice cream beer really tastes like.

Vanilla Ice Cream Lager review

You know the saying “the first bite is with your eyes” when referencing the presentation of your meal? Well, nowadays the same rule applies just as much to packaging as it does for your Instagrammable plate.

With so many beer options out there, you really have to stand out if you want to be the chosen tipple of the night.

And it’s safe to say the packaging for the Vanilla Ice Cream Lager definitely hits the right aesthetic. The cream and pastel coloured can is synonymous with cream soda vibes, so you know you’re not just getting an averagely flavoured lager.

Now, for the taste.

I’m not going to lie, when cracking open the can I kind of did expect a taste akin to a melted tub of ice cream or a thick vanilla milkshake.

I was pleasantly surprised when this was not the case. Instead, the taste was that of a refreshing lager, with the ever so subtle hint of sweetness.

I love a flavoured beer as much as the next person, but what you don’t want is a flavour that overpowers the actual beer taste. When you hear ‘Vanilla Ice Cream Lager’ you may think it’ll be just that, but Camden Town Brewery has created a tasty lager with a refreshing summer twist.

Even my strictly IPA beer snob husband had only positive comments about the beer and quite easily enjoyed a couple of cans while enjoying the Eurovision final.

So if you’re thinking of trying this new Vanilla Ice Cream Lager, don’t let the thought of a super sweet, sugary milkshake put you off!

Camden Ice Cream Vanilla Lager is available to buy in single units at Sainsbury’s, Morrisons and the Camden Town Brewery website for £3 per unit or £12 for a 4-pack.