POLICE are trying to find two dogs who have gone missing from Herefordshire.

Hereford Rural Crime Team is trying to track down two small dogs - three-year-old Faith, who is brown, and eight-month-old Sammy, who is black.

The pair went missing from the Ballingham area, near Fownhope, on Sunday, May 15, at 2.30pm.

If you have any information email john.meek@westmercia.police.uk

 