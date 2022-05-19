POLICE are trying to find two dogs who have gone missing from Herefordshire.
Hereford Rural Crime Team is trying to track down two small dogs - three-year-old Faith, who is brown, and eight-month-old Sammy, who is black.
The pair went missing from the Ballingham area, near Fownhope, on Sunday, May 15, at 2.30pm.
If you have any information email john.meek@westmercia.police.uk
