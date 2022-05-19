FOLLOWING the discovery of fragments from the now legendary Winchcombe meteorite, then the search for fragments of a meteorite which blazed across Powys and into Shropshire several weeks ago, residents around the Bridgend area are now being asked to scour the back gardens to the remnants of yet another celestial visitor.

Scientists from the UK Fireball Alliance, (UKFAll) believe that following sightings of a fireball across the region at 12.40 a.m. on Thursday May 12th, fragments from the meteorite may well have come down across the area.