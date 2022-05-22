EVERY week planning applications are lodged with Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council.

Planning officers mostly decide them using delegated powers, but some go in front of councillors on Blaenau Gwent’s planning committee for them to decide.

Those that end up in front of the planning committee are usually larger or more contentious applications.

Here are some of the applications submitted to Blaenau Gwent during the week starting Monday, May 9.

Submitted on May 11: An outline planning application for a detached two-storey cottage and parking, for land next to Rosinic House, Verwey Road, Nantyglo was registered with Blaenau Gwent.

The application includes demolishing an outbuilding at the site.

The agents are Creation Design Wales and the deadline to decide this application is July 5.

Submitted on May 11: An outline planning application to build four dwellings with associated parking and vehicle access at the Hospital Garage auto repair shop on Bourneville Road, Blaina, was lodged with Blaenau Gwent planners.

The agent for this application is Peter Barnes and Associates.

Blaenau Gwent planners are expected to decide the application by July 5.

Outline planning applications decide whether the principle of developing a site can be agreed – at a later date further more detailed plans for the scheme need to submitted to the relevant planning authority before building work can start.

Submitted on May 13: A full planning application for a garage and workshop extension at 200 Gainsborough Road, Cefn Golau, Tredegar was lodged with Blaenau Gwent.

The agent is Peter Barnes and Associates.

Blaenau Gwent planners are expected to decide the application by July 7.