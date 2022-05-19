THIS was the moment a motorist was captured performing a handbrake turn on a busy city road near to a school crossing.

The footage – captured on camera from a nearby house – shows a silver Renault Clio driving down Christchurch Road in Newport before recklessly performing a handbrake turn and then driving off in the opposite direction.

The incident happened on the stretch of Christchurch Road that meets Duckpool Road, not far from St Josephs RC Junior and Infant’s school.