A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

MICHAEL JAMES O'SULLIVAN, 36, of Pontlottyn Road, Fochriw, Caerphilly, was jailed for 24 weeks after he pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen, driving while disqualified and failing to stop after an accident on May 1.

He was banned from driving for 63 months and ordered to pay £213 in costs and a surcharge.

ETHAN MORRIS, 25, of Monk Street, Monmouth, was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance in Abergavenny on October 3, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

MORE NEWS: School friends caught red-handed selling cocaine in drug dealing hotspot

CRAIG BRYAN UPCOTT, 48, of Llanon Road, Llanishen, Cardiff, was jailed for 14 weeks, suspended for 12 months, after he admitted drink driving on Green Lane, St Brides Wentlooge, Newport, with 73 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on March 31.

He was ordered to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work and ordered to pay £213 in costs and a surcharge.

ABUDULLA AL-NAEMI, 24, of Greyfriars Road, Cardiff, was ordered to pay £244 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on the A48 in Duffryn, Newport, on November 8, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

MELANIE GOLDSWORTHY, 50, of Gaer Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Bassaleg Road on November 13, 2021.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

LEE MARK GROVELL, 51, of Orchard Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on the A467 in Crumlin on November 13, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

GARETH LEVER, 34, of Coundley Close, Fleur-de-Lys, near Blackwood, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

REBECCA WATKINS, 41, of Cwmavon Road, Blaenavon, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

RACHEL MARY MORGAN, 39, of Oxford Street, Griffithstown, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £400 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on the A467 in Newbridge on November 7, 2021.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

RUSSELL DAVID VAUGHAN, 35, of McDonnell Road, Bargoed, was ordered to pay £344 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without wearing a seat belt of White Rose Way, New Tredegar, on October 20, 2021.